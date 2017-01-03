Thrivent Action Team seeking donations for Wautoma A+ After School Program

Thrivent Financial members recently formed a Thrivent Action Team to help raise funds through donations to a ‘Silent Auction’ to benefit the A+ After School Program during the going away party for Patrick Getchius from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, at Waushara Country Club.

The Wautoma Area School District A+ After School Program currently serves close to 200 students at Redgranite Elementary, Riverview Elementary and Parkside Middle Schools. All of the funds raised will be used for scholarships and program fees.

“We have been very happy to support the A+ Program for the past nine years through the Reach the Peak race held in October. This year we want to get a head start through this Action Team event,” said Patrick Getchius, a financial representative with Thrivent Financial. “This October will make the 10th Annual race at Nordic Mt Ski Hill and it will be special event. We’re proud to be able to serve our community and are grateful for the support of businesses and individuals.”

