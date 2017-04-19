Three area schools receive Title I recognition

Tri-County Elementary, Redgranite Elementary and Wild Rose Elementary Sc-hools were selected as three of the 178 public schools in Wisconsin to receive Title I Recognition for the 2016-17 academic year and will be recognized at a ceremony at the State Capitol on May 1.

Tri-County was honored for Beating the Odds, while Redgranite received High Progress and Beating-the-Odds and Wild Rose was named a High Progress School.

The Wisconsin Title I School of Recognition awards highlight schools that have demonstrated success in educating students from low-income families. To be eligible, schools much receive federal Title I funding to provide services to large numbers of high percentages of economically disadvantaged children and meet other achievement criteria.

The criteria to be awarded as a High Progress School includes falling within the 10 percent of schools experiencing growth in reading and mathematics for elementary and middle school students or the top 10 percent of schools with the greatest improvement in high school graduation rates. The school also has to have achievement gaps that are less than 3 points between student groups or show evidence of reducing gaps.

