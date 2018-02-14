Steuerwald promoted to WASD director of instruction

In the ongoing effort to fill vacancies left by retiring administrators, the Wautoma Area School Board unanimously promoted Sierra Steuerwald to the position of director of instruction during their regular board meeting on Feb. 12 at Riverview Elementary School.

As director of instruction, Steuerwald will plan, implement and evaluate curriculum, instruction and programs for the Wautoma Area School District in order to improve student learning and to ensure all needs of students are met.

Steuerwald was selected for the position following her interview in January with a nominating committee, which consisted of eight individuals, including building principals and members of the district administration team.

“I am eager to broaden my influence as director of instruction and continue the important work of expanding educational opportunities for all students,” she stated.

Steuerwald began her tenure with Wautoma Area School District teaching 7th grade mathematics at Parkside Middle School for the 2010-2011 school year before moving to her current position as a high school secondary mathematics teacher. She received her bachelor’s degree in Mathematics Education from Maranatha Baptist University in 2010 and earned a master’s degree in Educational Leadership from Concordia University in January.

Steuerwald will begin her new position as director of instruction on July 1 after Sandi Jarvis retires.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.