Saloun nominated for Wisconsin School Business Manager of the Year

School District of Westfield Business Manager Andy Saloun was recently nominated for the Wisconsin School Business Manager of the Year. This award, sponsored by the Wisconsin Association of School Business Officials, acknowledges the outstanding recent contributions of the recipient to their local school district, the community, and to the profession.

Saloun has been with the district since 2009, starting as assistant principal at Westfield Area High School/Middle School before accepting the position of business nanager in 2011. As chief financial officer for the school district, Saloun has become well-known throughout the area, and within his profession, for his fiscal management and leadership.

Under Saloun’s guidance, the School District of Westfield has built a healthy and responsible fund balance, maintained their facilities through meticulous short and long-term planning, ensured competitive salaries for employees, funded important educational programming, instituted numerous cost-saving measures, developed a sustainable transportation fleet replacement schedule, faithfully managed taxpayer dollars, and has ensured a solid financial footing for the district. His organizational and planning skills have streamlined the operations of the district, increasing efficiency while reducing spending.

