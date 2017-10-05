Ross Peterson elected president of Wautoma Area School Board

The Wautoma Area School Board unanimously elected Ross Peterson as the new president during their regular meeting on May 8 at Parkside Middle School.

Peterson, who was elected to the board for the first time in April 2015, thanked the board for their votes prior to the election of the other officers, which included, Jay Klemann as vice president, Jeannette Thom as clerk, and Karen Piechowski as treasurer.

Following the election of officers, the board heard public comments from Paul Jarvis, the president of the Waushara County Farm Bureau.

In his speech to the board, Jarvis wanted make the board aware that in the past week the United States Department of Agriculture changed the rules regarding the hot lunch programs in schools. Jarvis expressed that from speaking to his board some of the changes to the lunch program over the past two years is not necessarily what children want to eat or drink at school.

Jarvis said he wanted to make the board aware that the Waushara County Farm Bureau encourages the school to continue to make sure that children are receiving good, nutritious meals and if they needed any help the Farm Bureau can be utilized as a resource to answer any questions they may have.

“We felt that this would be a good time to tell you that we are here and if you need anything from us we are always willing to help,” he said.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.