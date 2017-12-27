Riverview second graders deliver quilts to Heartland House

Riverview Elementary second grader Xavier Smith presented Heartland House resident Bev Schoenike a quilt he and his fellow classmates made during a visit to the assisted living facility in Wautoma on Dec. 22. The students in in Jennifer Wagner’s class created nine quilts as Christmas presents, and tied a Christmas Greeting one of them. The card read, “Made with love by Miss Wagner’s Second Grade Class. Merry Christmas!” Also pictured is Heartland House Activity Director Mindy Woolsey.

