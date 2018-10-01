Reike named Redgranite Elementary principal

Come fall, Redgranite Elementary faculty, students and parents will see a familiar face take over the helm after Clyde Simonson retires on June 30.

Redgranite Elementary Instructional Coach Caitlin Reinke was unanimously approved by the Wautoma Area School Board as the new principal/director of instruction during their regular meeting on Jan. 8 at Parkside Middle School.

Reinke was selected for the position following her interview in December with a nominating committee, which consisted of incoming District Administrator and current Wautoma High School Principal Tom Rheinheimer, Parkside Middle School Principal Deb Premo, Riv-erview Elementary Prin-cipal Ann Fajfer and Tech-nology Coordinator Melissa Ware as well as Redgranite Elementary School teachers, Jonelle Erickson, Lindsey Bednarek, Kelly Buchholtz, Paula Tompkins and Andrew Krueger.

“I am eager to broaden and develop my role in the school and community, and continue the success we have had under Clyde Simonson’s leadership,” she stated.

Reinke began her career with the district in 2012 as a second grade teacher at Redgranite Elementary before taking over as the instructional coach in 2016. She will begin her new role as principal on July 1.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.