Redgranite students welcomes guests from Uganda, Africa

Redgranite Elementary students gathered in the front lobby of their school to welcome Ronnie and Ritah Nalera from Uganda, Africa, on Nov. 6. Ronnie and Ritah are the founders and directors of Suubi Children’s Center in rural Bukeka, Uganda, a school which provides a free education to an impoverished population of children who otherwise could not afford to attend school.

Last spring, the 4th grade at Redgranite Elementary raised over $900 for Suubi during their Penny Wars as a way to reach out and support a charitable organization. On Nov. 6, the now fifth grade students had the opportunity to meet the recipients of their donation.

The annual Penny War fundraiser was held as part of the 4th grade Giraffe Project, a semester-long collaboration with the school counselors and classroom teachers to provide a service learning, character education and civic engagement program to fourth grade students.

