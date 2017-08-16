Redgranite Golden Alumni reunion set for Sunday, Sept. 3

The 38th Anniversary of the Redgranite Golden Alumni Reunion will be held on Sept. 3 at the Redgranite Lions Club. Registration beings at 10 a.m. followed by a dinner at noon.

An invitation is extended to anyone who attended the Redgranite Grade School or Redgranite High School. Special honors will go to classes graduating in 1941, 1946, 1951, 1956 and 1961.

There is a fee to attend, which includes dinner and expenses. For more in-formation, please contact Lynette Littwin at (920) 787-3390. The deadline for dinner reservations is Friday, Aug. 25.

Those interested in attending are invited to bring a spouse or friend to renew friendships and share memories of the school days in Redgranite.

