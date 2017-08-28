Preliminary budget presented at T-C School Board annual meeting

The Tri-County school board held their budget hearing and annual meeting in the high school auditorium on Aug. 22. Twelve people were in attendance at the meeting.

Jim Miller was nominated as Chairperson while Wendy Hetzel and Sue Lederer were nominated as clerk and deputy clerk to keep the official minutes of the meeting. All three positions chosen unanimously.

District Administrator, Tony Marinack, presented the board and community members with the 2016-17 budget analysis and the proposed 2017-18 budget.

According to Marinack, the preliminary budget is looking to be about $200,000-$300,000 short for the 2017-18 school year, as a result of a revenue limit formula that will give the district $85,000 less in revenue compared to last year. The formula is expected to lower taxes again by approximately 3.2 percent, bringing the mill rate and levy down to a level the district hasn’t seen since 2009-10.

“While this is great for the tax payers of our district, it is becoming extremely difficult to balance the budget with less and less revenue for the past several years,” said Marinack.

Marinack also informed those in attendance that the food service fund (Fund 50) had a shortfall during the 2015-16 school year, but had an ending fund balance of just over $45,000 at the end of the 2016-17 school year. The money in Fund 50 is only able to be used for the food service program, so Marinack is working with the food service director on bids for new kitchen equipment, including: a double-stack convection oven, a steamer, and a warming oven.

