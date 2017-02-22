Parkside Middle School kicks off 7th annual Pajama Drive

Sixth grade students from Parkside Middle School recently kicked off the 7th annual Pajama Drive. The mission of the Pajama Drive is to collect and donate brand new sets of pajamas for children of all ages for the Waushara County Community Christmas Project. Hillary Hammel and Cheri Addis, of Hometown Bank-Wautoma, recently stopped by the middle school to donate 24 sets of new pajamas to the cause. Pictured are: Greggory Hammel, 6th grade student, Pajama Drive Organizer Julie Lotspeich, Hillary Hammel, Cheri Addis, and Ali Kintigh, 6th grade teacher.

