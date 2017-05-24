Modrow receives Louis Armstrong Jazz Award

Wautoma High School Jazz Ensemble Director Kristin Albright presented senior Aisling Modrow with the Louis Armstrong Jazz Achievement Award on May 15 during the Jazz Ensemble’s Pops Concert at the McComb/Bruchs Performing Arts Center in Wautoma. Modrow’s commitment to the jazz program and her growth in musicianship over the past two years were contributing factors for Albright to select her for the award. The Louis Armstrong Jazz Achievement Award is a national award given to outstanding jazz musicians who have shown a love of jazz music and dedicated themselves to the pursuit of jazz.

