Measuring the total impact of Berlin Area School District

There are many ways to measure a school district’s success. Oftentimes, the one item that gets the most attention is the yearly Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction School and District Report Card, but DPI officials will be the first to say it doesn’t offer a complete picture of what is happening in a district or its schools.

“In order to provide a better picture of what is happening in our schools, a year ago we began developing the criteria for an internal report card for the district; implementing the effort this year,” explains Berlin Schools Superintendent Dr. Bob Eidahl. “The state measurements are important, but only look at a narrow band of academic components. We wanted to use that measurement as part of the picture, but we also wanted to measure much more than what was included in the state report.”

Working with educators both within and outside of the District, along with using BASD’s continuous im-provement plan and research-based data and studies, the District identified priority areas to measure. The priorities fall within four broad groups and there is a scoring system for each priority that correlates to a star ranking, from a low of 1 to a high of 5. The categories measured, along with their priorities, include:

• Learning & Achievement: Priority areas, as measured by the DPI School Report Card, include student achievement, student growth, closing gaps and on-track and postsecondary readiness. For the 2016-17 school year, the star ranking for Berlin Schools was a 3.

