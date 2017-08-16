Local high school seniors can apply for free to UW-Stevens Point

High school seniors in Central Wisconsin can apply to the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point for free this fall.

Seniors at secondary schools within a 40-mile radius of UW-Stevens Point can apply to enroll without paying the application fee.

Seniors can apply on Sept. 1, or any time after. “There’s no deadline, but we do encourage early application,” said Bill Jordan, director of recruitment and admissions at UW-Stevens Point. Those graduating high school in 2018 are eligible.

To take advantage of this benefit, seniors need to apply to UW-Stevens Point via the UW System application found at https://apply.wisconsin.edu. Students should submit their UW-Stevens Point applications without the application fee payment.

For more information about UW-Stevens Point, to apply or visit, see www.uwsp.edu/admissions, call (715) 346-2441 or email admiss@uwsp.edu.