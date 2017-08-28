Learn for Life Program presented to Almond-Bancroft School Board

During the Aug. 16 Al-mond-Bancroft school board meeting, board members heard presentations regarding the Learn for Life Program run by the United Way and the WISEgrant.

Laura Pfeil was the first to present to the board. The Learn for Life Program is a reading-tutoring program for second and third grade students. Volunteer tutors work with students one-on-one for reading proficiency once per week in the class room for 30 minutes for third grade students and 20 minutes for second graders.

“Before 3rd grade they are learning to read, after they are reading to learn,” stated Pfeil.

According to Pfeil, the program is currently servicing fourteen different schools. With the wide number of students in need of a reading proficiency tutor, the United Way was able to help by providing assistance for 189 students last year and hopes to assist more than 200 this year.

The United Way runs 31 programs. Many students from the Almond and Bancroft communities take part in several of the programs, including: 90 in the Boys & Girls Club, 35 in Boys Scouts, 22 in Girl Scouts, and 203 community members (not only students) use Ministry Dental. As well as many others.

“I’m a huge believe in partnerships outside of the school. I think we have something good to work with here,” said the new District Administrator, Rich Hanson.

Special Education Director and School Psychologist, Andria Bena, spoke to board members about the changes that the Department of Public Instruction was imposing on the schools beginning this school year. Each school needs to have special education policies and procedures in place in order to get any funding for the special education program through WISEgrant.

Board members discussed the reasons behind the new policy rules and the differences between what they currently had in place, which amounted to less than minor changes. However, the DPI needed the policies and procedures to be stated a certain way. The board adopted the new policies and procedures on a 6-1 vote.

The board members ap-proved several agenda items, including: the minutes from the July 26 regular board meeting, minutes from the Aug. 9 work session, bills and receipts, and the treasurer’s report.

Board members discussed the possibility of creating a “wall of fame” within the school honoring past graduates who have gone on to make a difference within their communities whether from volunteerism, entrepreneurship, etc. The wall would be paid for by donations. The topic was tabled for a future meeting.

