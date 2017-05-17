Krueger receives DEKALB Award

Westfield High School senior Catelin Krueger was recently presented the school’s highest agricultural honor, the DEKALB Agricultural Accomplishment Award, sponsored by Monsanto Company.

Krueger, the daughter of Christopher Krueger, received the award for excellence in academics, leadership and agricultural work experience. Krueger’s significant experiences and ac-complishments have included Star Chapter Degree, Chapter Degree, Greenhand Degree, Top 10 Scholar, National Honors Society, Student Council, W-Club, varsity letters in basketball, softball and volleyball, team captain, class treasurer, archery team, FFA, trap shooting, leadership team, Spanish Club, Academic letter, drama/back stage, and volunteered at local blood drives and Bowls for Hunger.

Kayla Darr is Krueger’s agricultural education in-structor at Westfield High School. This year the DEKALB Agricultural Accomplishment Award cel-ebrates its 70th anniversary. Since its inception, more than 168,000 high school seniors from across the country have received the award, which has become a symbol for excellence and the school’s highest agricultural honor.

