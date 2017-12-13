Jennifer Johnson promoted to Wautoma High School principal

The Wautoma Area School board unanimously approved Jennifer Johnson as Wautoma High School’s new principal during their regular meeting on Dec. 11.

Johnson was selected for the position after her interview with the nominating committee, which consisted of department heads at the high school as well as incoming District Administrator and current Wautoma High School Principal Tom Rheinheimer in November.

Currently, Johnson is the assistant principal and athletic director at the high school. She will take over as principal in July after Rheinheimer transitions into his new role as district administrator following Jeff Kasuboski’s retirement.

Johnson began her tenure with the district in July of 2015, and previously worked as the elementary principal for Westfield Area School District.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.