Jared Abbrederis visits Parkside Middle School
Wed, 03/01/2017 - 08:43 Waushara1
Each month during Parkside Middle School’s school-wide celebration the community hosts “Character Counts,” a mock talk show that interviews staff and students about a time they modeled good character. This month, in a surprise visit to the middle school, Wautoma High School Alumni and NFL player Jared Abbrederis stopped by to talk about the character trait Integrity.
To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.