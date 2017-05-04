Inaugural Spanish NHS Induction held at Wautoma High School

While taking a class to become certified to teach Advanced Placement Spanish in August at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Wautoma High School Spanish teacher Belinda Peterman heard her teacher, Michelle Daly, speak about the Sociedad Honoraria Hispánica, or Spanish National Honors Society, sponsored by the American Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese.

With enthusiasm and with the understanding Wautoma High School had never had a Spanish NHS, Peterman asked permission to email her principal during class to pitch the idea to start a chapter at the high school.

“When I got the email I went online and did research of what it was just to see and I was excited,” said Wautoma High School Principal Tom Rheinheimer. “If you have a staff member who wants to be supportive of the students and provide this leadership organization I am not going to turn it down.”

The purpose of the Spanish NHS is to recognize high achievement in Spanish by high school students while promoting the continual interest in the Hispanic language and culture.

“I think it is important to recognize excellence in languages for the students who really love the language, have a passion for the language and want to further themselves because a lot of my students want to either major or minor in it,” Peterman said. “I felt this would be a great opportunity.”

By offering a Spanish NHS at Wautoma High School, not only does it bring more integrity to the foreign language program it gives the students something to work toward, according to Rheinheimer.

"I think with any program, when you start creating more advanced courses or leadership opportunities within science, social studies, math, English or foreign language, it gives more credibility to the program; it increases the students’ pride of being part of the program and being part of the school,” he said. “Every program that can do that is making our students more well rounded and we are giving that impetus to do better or to reach greatness.”

Seven months later, on March 30, Peterman along with fellow high school Spanish teacher Beth Vind celebrated the induction of 11 students into the Sociedad Honoraria Hispánica at Wautoma High School.

Honoring the junior and senior students’ continued high achievement in Spanish, Peterman welcomed family members as well as Wautoma Area School District Administrator Jeff Kasuboski and Wautoma High School Principal Tom Rheinheimer to the ceremony.

Hailey Struzynski, Hannah Struzynski, Keara Walhstrom, Emma Blaszczyk, Anja Blija, Katy Bray, Maidson Haumschild, Jordan Konieczki, Maddie Peterman, Karley Reetz and Jacob Schmidt were inducted into the new Avispones, or Hornets, Chapter, with each student meeting a set criteria put in place by the acceptance committee, comprised of Peterman, Vind and Rheinheimer.

