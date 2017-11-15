HuTerra Rewards donate $3,594 to Coloma Elementary

Coloma Elementary School was recently presented a check in the amount of $3,594 from HuTerra Rewards. Members of the community were able to scan receipts for local businesses for purchases of gas, food and other items through a HuTerra App. Upon scanning these receipts, a percentage was given to Coloma Elementary. Coloma school ended up in the top 10 recipients and consequently Huterra doubled the amount of earnings. Pictured are: (back row): Ben Sigourney, Coloma Elementary Principal Chase Gildenzoph and Zein Sanchez; (front row): Lillia Gauthier, Cambell Neufeld and Lydia Palmer.

