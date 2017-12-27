Hamilton receives Lifetime Achievement Award

Westfield Area High School Choir Accompanist James Hamilton received a Lifetime Acheivement Award from the students and faculty of Westfield Area High School during their Christmas Concert on Dec. 19. Hamilton has dedicated his life to music and music education, performing countless of times in the area as well as at many local churches. In 2009, he and his wife, Barbara, purchased and donated a 9 ft. grand piano to the Westfield Choir. Since then, Hamilton has become an integral part of the music scene and is beloved by students and staff. As the audience recognized his acheivement with a standing ovation, it was a very emotional moment for him since he was a student at Westfield in the 1950’s, even then accompanying the choir and playing oboe in the concert band.

