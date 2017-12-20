Gruszka nominated to attend leadership seminar

Evan Gruszka was selected to represent Wautoma High School as the student ambassador during the 2018 Wisconsin Leadership Seminar at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, June 8-10. Pictured with Gruszka is alternate Bailey Rheinheimer. WILS is a local volunteer organization that identifies outstanding high school sophomores throughout Wisconsin and provides them with the opportunity and encouragement to recognize their leadership potential. Each high school in the state is invited to nominate one student who demonstrates positive leadership qualities in their school and community. Selected students are recognized for being responsible citizens in their community and thoughtful, active individuals in their school. At the three-day seminar students meet and discuss current issues and other topics of interest with student leaders, business and civic leaders, educators and decision-makers. Students also hear keynote speakers, participate in panel discussions on current events, and partake in numerous volunteer activities. Leadership development is encouraged through emphasis on personal responsibility, volunteerism, increased awareness of social issues and open-minded analysis of all sides of an issue.

