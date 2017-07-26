Focus 2025: Wautoma Area Schools Energy Conservation Upgrades

Submitted by the Wautoma School District Administrative Team

If you have noticed a number of construction crews working at all of the Wautoma Area Schools this summer, you are probably wondering what is happening. The District has undertaken an energy conservation project at each of our buildings, with the total cost of the project close to $6 million.

Although this is a significant amount of money, much of the infrastructure in the buildings were aging to the point of failure so the Board of Education decided the time was right to get the buildings in better shape for student learning and save energy in the process.

At Redgranite Elementary School we are replacing the boilers and rerouting the duct work, replacing exterior windows, replacing all door seals and sweeps, upgrading all exterior and interior lights to LED fixtures, tuck pointing and sealing the exterior walls.

The exterior of Parkside Middle School is being tuck pointed and caulked, all window and door seals are being replaced, LED upgrades to all interior and exterior lights, and all heating and air conditioning is being calibrated for maximum efficiency.

