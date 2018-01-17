Focus 2025: The Importance of Fine Arts in Wautoma Area School District

Educational trends are emphasizing the needs for more science, technology, engineering, and math related focused careers. As of late, that acronym has also included an “A” making STEM change to STEAM with the “A” standing for ART.

Connecting the arts with business is becoming more common place as employers are looking for employees with innovative ways of thinking to give a competitive edge to their company. We, as consumers, continue to demand more intense and innovative graphics because of the instant gratification and fast-paced lives we lead with constantly changing technology and media. Wautoma Area School District recognizes this need for the arts, and the impact it can have on our students’ performance in all academic areas. WASD continues to remain dedicated to supporting them in each of our schools, at every grade level.

Our programs begin with 4-year-old students. They learn songs and explore the beginning of a more formal music and art curriculum. At the elementary level, all students K-5th grade have a general music class while engaging in movement and melody. They also have a visual art class weekly creating projects that reflect design and build upon appropriate developmental skills.

At 6th grade and beyond, students, parents, and often with the assistance of counselors and teachers, make the decision of being in a fine arts class. Instrumental music (band), choir, and a plethora of visual and multimedia arts are offered. This equates to approximately 600 students 4K-5th grade engaged in both music and art weekly and out of approximately 800 students, middle through high school, over 50 percent, are engaged in one or more fine arts class.

Our programs provide more than the art displayed and the music made. While districts around the country have been cutting their arts programs to maintain financial security, Wautoma recognizes the benefits of maintaining a fine arts program impacting what happens in their classrooms and beyond.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.