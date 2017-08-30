District accepting offers for Bancroft school site

The Almond-Bancroft School District is entertaining offers from interested parties to purchase the school located on School Road in Bancroft. The approximate 9,000 square foot building sits on an estimated five (5) acre site, and most recently housed the district’s pre-K and kindergarten classes.

Due to recent declines in district enrollment, the school in Almond has enough room to accommodate all of the District’s 399 students.

The process to close the school began last year with the results of an advisory referendum that residents voted 817 – 454 in support of closing the school. The Almond-Bancroft School Board then voted in January to relocate the classes being held in Bancroft to the school in Almond beginning in the 2017-2018 school year. This move will result in an increase of the amount of instructional time students receive, a reduction in the time the young students spend on a school bus, and reduced operational expenses.

