David Anderson receives probation and jail time for making terrorist threats

A 17-year-old teen received probation and conditional jail time after he was found guilty of making terrorist threats against the Wautoma High School and student body and two misdemeanor charges when he appeared in Waushara County Circuit Court on Jan. 22.

David Anderson of Redgranite pled no contest to the charges of Making Terrorist Threats and the misdemeanor charges of Disorderly Conduct and Criminal Damage to Property during his plea/sentencing hearing. He was in court with his attorney Katena Roberts-Turner while Assistant District Attorney Steven Anderson represented the State of Wisconsin.

According to the criminal complaint, Waushara County Sheriff’s Department School Liaison Officer Lafe Hend-rickson was contacted by Wautoma High School Principal Tom Rheinheimer on Oct. 17, 2017, who said a threat that was made his life made by a former student.

Hendrickson stated Rheinheimer reported he received a phone call from David Anderson’s manager who overheard him make a comment that he was going to “kill Mr. Rheinheimer.” The manager stated her former employee, David Anderson, made comments that concerned her and she felt she needed to contact Rheinheimer.

Hendrickson made contact with the David Anderson’s manager who said she overheard him making comments about killing someone, and when she asked him who he was talking about and he responded, “Rheinheimer”, according to court documents.

Another employee re-ported his threats as well stating David Anderson continued to speak about killing Rheinheimer after he was asked to stop, and had become more specific as to how he was going to do it and that he wanted to shoot up the school.

The manager “reported she was genuinely concerned about such threatening comments as she has friends and employees that attend Wautoma High School,” the complaint stated.

Hendrickson spoke about the threats to Rheinheimer on Oct. 18, 2017, who provided him a copy of the WHS Expulsion Order, which began on April 10, 2017 and ended on June 15, 2021. Rheinheimer also provided details “suggesting (David) Anderson violated the Expulsion Order on at least three separate occasions by trying to make contact with the school or its functions.”

Prior to sentencing, Tom Rheinheimer, current WHS principal and incoming Wautoma Area School district administrator, read a victim impact statement to the court. During his statement, Rheinheimer explained it was his job as a leader in the school district to keep children safe. He added that even after David Anderson was expelled from Wautoma High School and couldn’t be on the district property until June 15, 2021, he was seen at school-related functions or on school grounds three times.

Rheinheimer asked the court that David Anderson not be allowed on district grounds and to impose a restraining order of 100 yards from school or any school-related events, and no contact with WASD staff members. He also asked the court to require David Anderson to take anger management courses, not to have access to any dangerous weapons and be supervised more frequently to avoid possible threats in the future.

Following Rheinheimer’s statement, the attorneys provided their sentencing arguments and David Anderson made a statement to the court. “I lost a lot of friends,” he said. “I don’t want people to be scared of me.”

After David Anderson’s statement, Dutcher provided his remarks, explaining to the defendant that in today’s society there are reports of school shootings made about once a week in this country, and the defendant was imposing terror on people within the community.

“This is not just a casual thing. It’s not just someone saying something stupid,” Dutcher said. “This is really serious stuff.”

Dutcher also highlighted the victim impact statement Rheinheimer read, expressing that all Rheinheimer wanted out of this was to protect everyone at the school.

“He was not asking me to throw the book at you,” Dutcher said. “He wants you to seek help and accomplish something.”

Prior to sentencing, Dutcher dismissed and read-in two counts of Bail Jumping-Misdemeanor, one count Criminal Damage to Property and his citations.

David Anderson received for Making Terrorist Threats: sentence withheld 3 years probation, with 4 months conditional time in the Waushara County Jail with Huber privileges, no good time credit and 6 days credit for time served. His sentence will commence no later than Feb. 1.

Conditions also include: no contact with Tom Rheinheimer or his residence; no contact with J. Brimmer, the Wautoma Area School District and/or Wautoma McDonalds his previous employment. He is prohibited from being within 100 yards of any property of the Wautoma Area School District and any Wautoma Area School District function.

David Anderson must also complete his High School Equivalency Degree; pay restitution in the amount of $280 to J. Brimmer, joint/several, with his co-defendant, and $39.62 to his former place of employment; and a mental health assessment to include a psychiatric evaluation and follow through. He is also prohibited from being in possession of any dangerous weapons to include, but not limited to, firearms; must be on an electronic monitoring device to ensure he is in compliance with the no contact orders; and court costs with 60 days to pay or payment plan.

For the misdemeanor charges of Disorderly Conduct and Criminal Damage to Property David Anderson received: sentence withheld 2 years probation, concurrent with each other and previous case, with the conditions mirroring17CF222, with the exception of jail time.

Upon successful completion of probation with absolutely no violations, the David Anderson may petition the court for expungement for the felony charge but there be no expungement allowed for the misdemeanor charges.

Following sentencing this statement was released:

The Wautoma Area School District Board of Education and the District Administrative Team take all threats toward the safety and well-being of our students and staff members with a high level of seriousness and great concern. The Wautoma Area School District Board of Education and District Administrative Team will always respond quickly and effectively to such threats in accordance to Wautoma Area School District Board Policy and Wisconsin State Statutes in order to ensure a level of safety for our students and staff members, as expected by our parents, guardians, and community members.