Crossroads awards Greenman Memorial Scholarships

Genevieve, Delbert and Irma Greenman were lifelong members of Crossroads Family Church, Wautoma and spent their entire lives on Bluebird Hill, near Pine River. Delbert was a teacher at Winneconne Elementary School and Genevieve was a teacher at Riverview School in Wautoma while Irma primarily took care of all the housekeeping duties for the family. The three siblings (Children of Lila and Delbert Greenman) agreed that a portion of their estate would be used to fund a perpetual scholarship fund from which awards would be given to students of faith pursuing post-secondary academics. This year, the inaugural year of the scholarship award, the recipients are Gabrielle Lois, Mckenna Hendrickson and Luke Widowski.The awardees are pictured with Dave Reilly who made the scholarship presentation July 23.

