County Cupboard now accepting graduate scholarship applications

The County Cupboard, Inc. is offering the $750 County Cupboard-Goldsmith Scholarship to a graduate of the Class of 2017 who is a resident of Waushara County. Thrivent Financial members through Choice Dollars contributions directed to the County Cupboard assisted with donating the funds for the scholarship.

Applications are available at the County Cupboard, Wautoma, or by calling 920-787-3929 to have one sent to you, or by emailing the request to the.cupboard@yahoo.com. Applications are due by April 15.

