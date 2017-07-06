Coloma & Westfield first graders learn the importance of farming

Coloma Elementary first graders stopped by the Flyte Family Farms on May 18, where they learned about cucumbers and tomatoes grown by hydroponics, toured the blueberry patches, saw different ways to plant crops, observed beef cattle, and took a wagon ride.

After dining at Subway, they headed to Plymouth Springs Fish Company on 5th Lane in Westfield. It was here, the Coloma students joined by another first grade class. Both groups were able to feed the trout, get their hands dirty digging through water and muck to locate water critters, watch the fish swim around and learn about an aquifer.



