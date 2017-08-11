Coloma Elementary play Scrabble to deliver a very important message to students

Coloma Elementary Staff had fun playing Scrabble with the students before revealing their message “KINDNESS MATTERS.” The staff includes: Back row - left to right - Tylene McCoy, Patricia Groskreutz, Jessica Palmer, Dawn Hammond, Scott Toutant, Becky Soper, Jamie Coenen, Kelly Menadue. Front Row - Erin Martinsen, Chase Gildenzoph, Minette Lawrence, Linda Roberts, Anna Manthey, Don Schrank, Mary Wentzel.

