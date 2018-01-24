Bryant Foundation Scholarship applications due April 15

Current postsecondary undergraduates high school graduates are encouraged to apply for the Edwin E. and Janet L. Bryant Foundation, Inc. scholarship by April 15. Each award is up to $12,000 and are given to candidates who have at least a high school diploma or GED certificate, and plan to enroll or be currently enrolled in a part-time or full-time undergraduate study at an accredited two-year or four-year college, university, or vocational-technical school for the entire 2018-19 academic year.

Students who previously graduated from Wautoma High School and Montello Junior/Senior High School are encouraged to apply. Preference is given to the nontraditional student who is returning to school, and students currently in high school are not eligible to apply.

Applications must be postmarked by April 15. To apply, visit https://sms.scholarshipamerica.org/bryantfoundation.