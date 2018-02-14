Bryant Bednarek hired as WHS assistant principal

The Wautoma Area School board unanimously approved Bryant Bednarek as Wautoma High School’s new assistant principal during their regular board meeting on Feb. 12 at Riverview Elementary School.

Bednarek was selected for the position following his interview in January with a nominating committee, which consisted of 12 individuals, including department heads, teacher leaders and the incoming high school principal.

For the past three years, Bednarek has served the technology integration coach at Berlin Area School District. Prior to this position, he taught 8th grade science at Berlin Middle School for five years and was the middle school at risk teacher for two years. Bednarek received his bachelor’s degree from Ripon College and is currently completing his master’s degree at Marian University.

Bednarek will begin his new position as WHS assistant principal on July 1 when Jennifer Johnson takes over as principal. Johnson replaces Tom Rheinheimer who will transition into his new role as district administrator following Jeff Kasuboski’s retirement.

