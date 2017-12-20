BHS Alumni Association sets 2018 banquet for May 26

The Berlin High School Alumni Association will host its annual banquet on Saturday May 26, 2018 for graduating classes ending in 3 and 8. The banquet will be held at the Berlin High School (BHS) Commons. A catered dinner will begin at 5 p.m. followed by a brief program honoring the 2018 graduating seniors.

As the class of 1993 celebrates its 25th and the class of 1968 celebrates its 50th class reunions, a featured speaker will be chosen by both classes for the event.

The Berlin High School Alumni Association Board of Directors needs volunteers in planning a successful banquet so all class chairpersons are asked to pick up their banquet information on Tuesday, Jan. 9 at Berlin High School Commons, between 6:00-6:30 PM. If chairpersons are unable to pick up banquet invitations, please notify someone else from your class to do so to ensure timely mailings. Board of Directors members will be available to answer any questions the chairpersons may have in planning their class reunions.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.