Becker & Welch receive John Philip Sousa Awards

Wautoma High School Instrumental Music Director Kristin Albright presented seniors Elli Becker and Justin Welch with John Philip Sousa Awards on May 15 during the Wautoma High School Concert Band’s Pops Concert at the McComb/Bruchs Performing Arts Center in Wautoma. While presenting the awards, Albright expressed her appreciation for their continued dedication to the band program throughout their four years of high school, with Becker serving three years as drumline captain and Welch two years as drum major. The John Philip Sousa Award is the highest national award for band students, recognizing superior musicianship, outstanding dedication and leadership.

