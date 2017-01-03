A-B School Board names district administrator finalists

The Almond-Bancroft Sc-hool Board recently named two finalists for the position of district administrator.

Current administrator Dan Boxx, who has been with the district for 10 years, will retire June 30. The finalists are Richard L. Hanson of Gilman and Michelle A. Weisrock of Delavan.

Hanson has served as the interim administrator for the Flambeau School District since 2015. Prior to that he was superintendent of the Le Sueur-Henderson Schools in Le Sueur, Minn.

Hanson taught for 13 years in elementary schools of the La Crosse School District before going on to positions as elementary or middle school principal in Black River Falls, Appleton and Arcadia public school districts.

In his application for the Almond-Bancroft post, Hanson said his greatest asset is his ability to listen to children, staff, parents and the community.

“I believe in creating a culture where sharing our thoughts and ideas are encouraged as we all work together toward a common goal of providing the best possible education for each of our children,” Hanson wrote.

Weisrock most recently served as director of teaching, learning and curriculum for the Palmyra-Eagle Area School District. She has also been principal at public elementary schools in Palmyra-Eagle, Greenfield and West Allis.

In her application for the Almond-Bancroft post, Weisrock said a good education begins with quality instruction.

“My role as administrator is to give the teaching staff the tools, strategies and supports they need in order for all children to achieve success,” she wrote. That means finding ways to reach students who struggle academically while also challenging students who need enrichment, Weisrock wrote.

The A-B School Board received 20 applicants for the 70 percent FTE position. “We are thrilled with the outstanding pool of applicants,” said Almond-Bancroft School Board President Bonnie Warzynski.