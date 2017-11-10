Almond-Bancroft School Board approves sale of Bancroft School

The Almond-Bancroft School Board held a special board meeting on Oct. 4 regarding proposals they received for the sale of the Bancroft School.

The board called the meeting to order and then immediately went into a closed session to discuss the proposals. When they reconvened into open session, the board approved the sale of the building and property for $40,000 to Dennis Sikorski “As Is”, with the stipulation that the bell remains on the property.

The Bancroft School was closed after a majority of the community members voted to close the school due to lower enrollment and having enough space to house Early Childhood - Grade 12 in the Almond location.

During the open session, board members also approved a resignation from Marie Szczesny as a part-time custodian.

The next school board meeting will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 18, immediately following the annual meeting which begins at 6:30 p.m.

