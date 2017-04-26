Ahles named Northwestern University Murphy Scholar

Westfield senior Aaron Ahles was recently admitted into the McCormick School of Engineering and Applied Science at Northwestern University in Evanston, IL. Ahles is the valedictorian of the Westfield Area High School Class of 2017.

In addition to his acceptance into engineering school, Ahles was named a Murphy Scholar in the Murphy Institute within the McCormick School of Engineering and Applied Science.

Ahles is one of only 18 freshmen out of a class of 500 who received the honor of being named a Murphy Scholar due to his high potential to excel in the engineering school’s highly enriched academic environment. Murphy Scholars are recognized as students who would benefit from enhanced opportunities to work directly with faculty and to pursue their own unique interests and passions.

The Murphy Institute was created to encourage gifted students to engage in self-directed projects that interest them and to create a scholarly community to support their activities. Students choose activities that include on-campus research, design projects, entrepreneurship, or off-campus scholarly work. As a Murphy Scholar, Ahles will receive a $4,000 award to cover the essential costs of his projects.

