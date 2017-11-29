21st annual Bowls for Hunger to be held Dec. 11

On Monday, Dec. 11, the third decade of Westfield Area High School’s Bowls for Hunger Campaign will begin with some major changes -- for the first time the benefit meal will held at Harrisville Sportsmen’s Club, County Road J, Westfield, from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

“The reason for the change is to include more of the county since it is a county-wide fundraiser and hunger awareness program. It is also great to shake things up a little after all of these years,” stated Jeff Napp, the Bowls for Hunger project coordinator. “We are so fortunate to have the great restaurants giving their time, talent, and resources to keep this program going. It seems like every year we have more groups and individuals stepping up to make this a success.”

This year all the soups have been donated by these local businesses: Budda’s of Plainfield, Frannie Mae’s of Oxford, Mike & Cathy’s Good Old Days of Montello, Mikey’s Sportsmen’s Tavern of Harrisville, Pioneer Restaurant of Westfield, Timber’s Supper Club of Neshkoro, and Westfield Area High School Career Foods class.

