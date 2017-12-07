1st National Bank awards $8,000 in Scholarships to graduating seniors

Each year, 1st National Bank awards higher education scholarships to graduating seniors in the communities it serves. This spring, the community bank awarded $8,000 worth of scholarships.

Scholarships for $500 were open to all high school graduating seniors in the bank’s nine area communities. This year, the scholarships were awarded to: Jack Kratcha, Waunakee; Leah Hoffman, Winneconne; Mackenzie Krokstrom, Omro; Sullivan DeCramer, Green Lake; Hanna Nitzke, Poy Sippi; and Gabrial Naparala, Berlin.

As part of its Financial Literacy program, 1st National Bank also offers five $1,000 scholarships to graduating seniors who have become certified in EverFi, a 1st National-sponsored financial literacy program.

Currently 12 schools throughout Wisconsin include this online financial education application as part of their curriculum. The 2017 EverFi scholarship recipients are: Zander Beulen, Omro; Violet Schwersenska, Poy Sippi; Alexander Runnels, Westfield; Kayla Doucette, DeForest; and Kate Vanderhoef, Waunakee.

