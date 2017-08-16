Wild Rose Patterson Library to hold Eclipse Viewing Event on Aug. 21

The Patterson Memorial Library in Wild Rose will hold a Solar Eclipse Viewing Event at the Wild Rose High School baseball field beginning at 11:30 a.m. and continuing until the end of the eclipse at about 2:45 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21.

Those interested in attending should park at the Wild Rose Elementary School parking lot. The library has eclipse viewing glasses available that day at the event.

“It is important to be safe when viewing the eclipse,” said Kent Barnard, library director. “Never try to view the eclipse without safe eyewear, and the eclipse glasses we have should only be used for about four minutes at a time, with a short break in between viewings.”

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.