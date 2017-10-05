Wautoma Library to offer lessons on Geocaching

The Wautoma Public Library will be offering a Geocaching Program on Thursday, May 18, at 5:30 p.m. for children 6 to 13 years old. The program will teach children about geocaching as a way to get outdoors, explore and find hidden treasures.

Geocaching is a recreational activity where people hunt for and find a hidden object by means of GPS coordinates, often leaving another object in its place.

Parents or guardians are encouraged to stay to learn about geocaching since the activity can often be a fun family adventure.

To sign up, call the Wautoma Public Library at (920) 787-2988. Space is limited.

