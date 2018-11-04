Wautoma Library lists Spring events

According to the calendar, it’s Spring, so come to the Wautoma Public Library to get your free seeds and your garden started. The library currently has a great selection of gardening books to guide you to your best ever garden.

If you don’t have a green thumb, try your hand at being an innovator. Every Thursday in April at 3:30 p.m. the LEGO club meets. Build your imagination’s design or try your hand at a LEGO challenge. All creations will be displayed in the library until the next LEGO Club.

Also, within the library walls, patrons will find the Jones Memorial Genealogical Resource Center & Museum. This quiet area has a computer with FREE access to Ancestry and Ancestry World, making it possible for you to trace your family roots and find out where it all started. The library’s display cases are also filled with fascinating historical items and our shelves with local history.

The Wautoma Public Library always has a lot to offer, with over 4,000 DVDs, 25,000 books, fun and educational programs, including the Summer Reading Program that starts June 4, reference help and more.