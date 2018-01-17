Wautoma Library to host events to battle Cabin Fever

On Wednesday, Jan. 24, at 5:30 p.m. Lori Rinaldi of Oilicians will walk visitors to the Wautoma Public Library through the history of essential oils and give a demonstration on how you could have a medicine cabinet makeover with essential oils. The class is free to attend.

Next on Jan. 30 at 4:30 p.m., visitors to the Wautoma Library can sign up with friends of family members for the library’s Family Feud Night. The Teen Advisory Board is putting on this free and fun event and will provide some light refreshments. Space is limited to 20 participants.

Beginning Thursdays in February from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m., library patrons can explore the world through creative projects. On Feb. 1, create a bird feeder by combining science, design, nature, recycling and physics; Feb. 8, construct a car with select materials and see how far it goes; Feb. 15, learn about stars and planets and construct a star with paper strips; and Feb. 22, learn about gravity and rockets and then construct a rocket that can fly.

For more information about any of these events, stop by the Wautoma Public Library, visit www.wautomalibrary.org, like the library on Facebook or call (920) 787-2988.