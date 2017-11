The Wautoma Public Library and the Friends of the Library will be hosting a Christmas Party on Saturday, Dec. 16, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Throughout the event, partygoers can enjoy hot beverages, baked treats, Christmas music, Christmas games and crafts.

For more information, please call the Wautoma Public Library at (920) 787-2988. The library is located at 410 W. Main Street, Wautoma.