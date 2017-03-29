Wautoma Library Book Club seeking new members

The Wautoma Library’s Wednesday afternoon book club, The Page-Turners, is looking for new members. Here are eight reasons why you should consider joining a book club:

1. You might meet inte-resting people. It’s fun to have a book club with your friends, but you would probably end up talking about those books with your close friends anyway. You will learn more from people you don’t know well, and learn about them from their opinions of the book, which might be different from your own.

2. You read things that you wouldn’t otherwise read. People outside your circle of friends are more likely to read different books than you chose to read on your own. You may read and enjoy a book for book club that you would usually never go near with a ten-foot-pole, had it not been for book club.

3. Some books need to be discussed. Have you ever read a book that you thought was so amazing that you just wanted someone else to read it too so you could talk about it? In talking about a book with others, you may find that you all have different ideas about what the book “meant” and you may understand it much better after you talk about it at book club.

4. You get a snack. Our book club usually includes a dessert or snack to munch on while we talk.

5. “Bad” books can be the most fun to talk about. So you read the book club book because you had to, not because you wanted to, and you hated it. But after you talk about it at book club, you might find that the book did have some good things about it and it wasn’t so bad after all.

6. You can get people to read a book that you like. When the reading list is created for the year, you have the chance to suggest what you would like the club to read.

7. Sometimes it’s fun just to chat. All book clubs involve some chitchat, and that’s just how it should be. We all need friendship and book clubs are a great way to make friends.

8. It’s free and it’s easy. All books chosen for book club belong to the library system, so there is no need to buy the book. All you have to do it check it out.

The Page-Turners meet the second Wednesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. at the library, located at 410 W. Main St., Wautoma. The discussion usually lasts a little over an hour. If you can’t make Wednesday afternoon, there is also an evening book club, the Novel Knights, which meets the second Thursday of each month at 7 p.m.

For more information, call the Wautoma Public Library at (920) 787-2988.

