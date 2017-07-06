UW-Extension to teach jam making at Wild Rose Library

Taylor Engelke of the UWEX will teach a short course on Making Freezer Jam beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, at the Wild Rose Community Center, 500 Division St., Wild Rose.

“Freezer jam is a simple, but delicious way to save some of those fresh strawberries that are coming soon to enjoy year-round,” said Engelke. “The jam will keep for months in your freezer.”

To be a part of the class, please sign up at the Patterson Memorial Library in person, or call (920) 622-3835. Space is limited.

