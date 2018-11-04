Plainfield Library to host Swedish Cooking Class

Brittney Clauson will once again be presenting a Swedish Cooking Class, “Swedish Culinary Techniques and Traditions”, at the Plainfield Public Library at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 21.

Due to the popularity of the event when it was held in February at the Coloma Hotel, the Plainfield Library will be sponsoring the class so more folks have the opportunity to come and learn about Swedish specialties.

Clauson is the creator of Britt’s Swedish Breakfast which takes place at Clauson’s Barn Theatre, in Coloma, during the summer holiday weekends. Clauson researches and utilizes family recipes to create traditional Swedish dishes.

During this course, Clau-son will share strategies for how to construct the perfect Swedish meatball and demonstrate how to make Swedish pancakes as well as discuss other Swedish specialties, ingredients and traditions.

If you’re interested in learning more about Swedish cooking, picking up a few tips or just sampling some delicious Swedish cuisine, be sure to stop by the Plainfield Library on April 21 for this educational experience.