Pine River Library to host family fun activities this September

September has arrived and it begins with a New Story being displayed at the StoryWalk at Willow Creek Park in Mount Morris.

The Berenstain Bears take hikers on an adventure through the 1.1 mile trail which combines early literacy with physical activity, translation – walk and read, easy as that. One more story will be displayed in October, for the entire month, so be sure and continue to enjoy the County Parks.

Preschool Story Time is up and running with books, crafts, music and fun every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at the library for all 2 to 4-year-olds. The library is also starting up their Lego Club again for School-Age children on the third Thursday at 5 p.m. The first meeting of the Lego Club will be held Thursday, Sept. 21, followed by Oct. 19 and Nov. 16.

Adults can attend the Pine River Readers Book Club with Septembers Book Club meeting on Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. to discuss the Non-Fiction Title “Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee” by Dee Brown. Those interested in participating can pick up copies at the library.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.