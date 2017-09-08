Patterson Library to host Watercolors by Audrey Bunchkowski

During the months of August and September, the watercolors of Audrey Bunchkowski will be on display in the Patterson Memorial Library Reading Room in Wild Rose.

The watercolor display is available for viewing during regular library hours and contains a variety of subject matter. The exhibit includes one pen and ink drawing in the Zen format, which was used as a springboard toward finding new subject matter and developing new techniques in her passion for watercolor.

The Zen Masters won a State Award at a Wisconsin Regional Art Show in 2016 and also received an award for finding “humor in art” at this year’s Rural Rembrandt Annual Art Show in Wautoma.

Bunchkowski’s work is also available at The Waupaca Art Center on Main Street in downtown Waupaca, Riverfront Gallery in Stevens Point, White River Market Place in Neshkoro, the McComb/Bruchs Performing Arts Center in Wautoma, and the Wautoma Library Meeting Room.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.