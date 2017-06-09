Patterson Library approves new landscaping plan

The Patterson Memorial Library Board approved a landscaping plan during their Aug. 28 meeting in Wild Rose.

The proposed plan has already been approved by the Wild Rose Village Board, and a primary committee is currently being organized, which will include a coordinator. A landscape journal will be kept in the library for all volunteers to record any work being done on the project, which is to take place on the north end of the library property.

Particular trees and plants have been recommended for Clark Park, with the suggestion that a tree be dedicated to each of the high school grades. The ground has already been prepared for some planting this fall, and a couple of Master Gardeners will be among those helping with the project. A donation of $3,000 is being made towards the expense of the project, which is to include a watering timer.

